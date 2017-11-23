XRegister
23/11/2017 - 14:11 GMT

Rangers Caretaker Graeme Murty Admits No One-on-One Chat With Alfredo Morelos Concerning Goal Drought

 




Rangers manager Graeme Murty has revealed that he has not spoken to Alfredo Morelos regarding his current goalscoring drought, but thinks the Colombian knows what he needs to do.

The 21-year-old joined the Glasgow giants last summer and was amongst the goals at the start of the season, but they have dried up for Morelos in the last couple of months.




The Colombian has not scored in the league since September and has missed some guilt edged opportunities for the Gers in recent games, but Murty is not overly concerned.

The Rangers caretaker boss is confident that Morelos is aware that he has the backing of his team-mates and the coaching staff and doesn’t feel the striker is lacking in confidence.
 


Murty said in a press conference: “We have to make sure that as much support as we give the players when things are going really, we give them more when things are not going well.  

“He knows he has the support of his team-mates and staff and we have been working on finishing this week.

“He has looked bright and lovely and looking at his body language, you wouldn’t think confidence is an issue.”

Murty stressed that he has not spoken with the player individually about his lack of goals and is certain that Morelos must be aware of the pressure he is under to deliver the goods for the Gers.

Asked if he has spoken with the striker, Murty said: “No, I have spoken to the squad in general, but Alfredo knows.

“He is a centre forward, they live to score goals and he’ll know and will be hurting.”
 