Rangers Caretaker Graeme Murty Comments On Bruno Alves Situation

Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty has insisted that claims defender Bruno Alves refused a spot on the bench last weekend against Hamilton are untrue.



Newspaper reports surfaced which claimed the centre-back told Rangers he would not take his place amongst the substitutes for the visit of Accies; Alves watched the game unfold from the stands at Ibrox.











Murty insists the story was without foundation and revealed one of the newspapers concerned has already apologised, while the club are keen for a second to do so too.



The caretaker boss told a press conference: " Two newspapers printed a story this week about Bruno which was untrue .





" One has apologised this morning and the other has been encouraged to do so", Murty added.

The hugely experienced Alves was brought in during the summer transfer window by Pedro Caixinha, whom Rangers sacked towards the end of October.



Alves, a Portugal international, has been expected to be a bedrock of the Gers' defence, but Murty has overlooked him in favour of other options.



Rangers insist that Alves missed last weekend's home defeat against Hamilton through injury and there has been no falling out with Murty, but all eyes will be on when the centre-back might return to action.

