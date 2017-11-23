XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/11/2017 - 12:10 GMT

Rangers Caretaker Graeme Murty Comments On Bruno Alves Situation

 




Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty has insisted that claims defender Bruno Alves refused a spot on the bench last weekend against Hamilton are untrue.

Newspaper reports surfaced which claimed the centre-back told Rangers he would not take his place amongst the substitutes for the visit of Accies; Alves watched the game unfold from the stands at Ibrox.




Murty insists the story was without foundation and revealed one of the newspapers concerned has already apologised, while the club are keen for a second to do so too.

The caretaker boss told a press conference: "Two newspapers printed a story this week about Bruno which was untrue.
 


"One has apologised this morning and the other has been encouraged to do so", Murty added.

The hugely experienced Alves was brought in during the summer transfer window by Pedro Caixinha, whom Rangers sacked towards the end of October.

Alves, a Portugal international, has been expected to be a bedrock of the Gers' defence, but Murty has overlooked him in favour of other options.

Rangers insist that Alves missed last weekend's home defeat against Hamilton through injury and there has been no falling out with Murty, but all eyes will be on when the centre-back might return to action.
  