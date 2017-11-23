This Is What’s Different About Antonio Conte – West Ham Star Opens Up

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna feels Antonio Conte’s ability to transmit part of his personality to his teams makes him different from most other top managers.



Conte won the league title at Chelsea in his first season in England and despite talk of unrest behind the scenes, the Italian has continued to remain in charge of the club this season.











The 48-year-old had a hugely successful stint as Juventus manager and Ogbonna, who plays for Chelsea’s London rivals West Ham, worked under the current Blues boss in Turin.



The defender remains a big fan of his compatriot and feels Conte has the remarkable quality of moulding his team to his own image and character, which makes him a different kettle of fish compared to other top coaches and managers.





The Hammer told Italian daily Tuttosport when asked about Conte’s qualities: “I think what distinguishes Conte from others, is his character.

“In every team he has managed, he has put a bit of his personality in them and made important but not easy decisions.”



Conte’s Chelsea team have already qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League following their win over Qarabag on Wednesday night.



However, they remain some distance away from Premier League leaders Manchester City in the standings at the moment.

