06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/11/2017 - 12:56 GMT

This Is When I Left – Barnsley Boss On Trip To Watch Leeds At Molineux

 




Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that he left Molineux on Wednesday night after Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira was sent off.

Leeds suffered a chastening 4-1 defeat to league leaders Wolves, but were in the game at 2-1, before Vieira picked up his second booking to leave the pitch on the hour mark.




The Whites showed some semblance of form over the last two games after a harrowing run and will be travelling to Oakwell on Saturday to take on Barnsley on the road.

Heckingbottom admits that he was at Molineux to take a closer look at Leeds ahead of their game at the weekend but left following Vieira’s sending off in the 60th minute.
 


He stressed that he was not going to learn a lot about the Whites after they were down to ten-men away from home against the Championship leaders.  

Heckingbottom said in a press conference: “I went to [the] Wolves game. I left after [the] sending off.

“[I] wasn't going to learn anything after that.”

While Barnsley lost on Tuesday night at home to Cardiff City, they have won two of their last four league outings, losing once.
 