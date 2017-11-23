This Is When I Left – Barnsley Boss On Trip To Watch Leeds At Molineux

Follow @insidefutbol





Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that he left Molineux on Wednesday night after Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira was sent off.



Leeds suffered a chastening 4-1 defeat to league leaders Wolves, but were in the game at 2-1, before Vieira picked up his second booking to leave the pitch on the hour mark.











The Whites showed some semblance of form over the last two games after a harrowing run and will be travelling to Oakwell on Saturday to take on Barnsley on the road.



Heckingbottom admits that he was at Molineux to take a closer look at Leeds ahead of their game at the weekend but left following Vieira’s sending off in the 60th minute.





He stressed that he was not going to learn a lot about the Whites after they were down to ten-men away from home against the Championship leaders.

Heckingbottom said in a press conference: “I went to [the] Wolves game. I left after [the] sending off.



“[I] wasn't going to learn anything after that.”



While Barnsley lost on Tuesday night at home to Cardiff City, they have won two of their last four league outings, losing once.

