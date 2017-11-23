This Is Worrying Me About Romelu Lukaku – Former Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United defender Kevin Moran has indicated that Romelu Lukaku is lacking in confidence in front of goal at the moment.



The Belgian has been going through a lean patch following a brilliant start to his career at Manchester United and has netted just one goal in his last nine appearances in all competitions.











Lukaku squandered a great opportunity to give Manchester United the lead at Basel on Wednesday night when he was through on goal but his effort was saved by Tomas Vaclik, who came rushing out to smother the chance.



Moran believes at the start of the season, when the Belgian was at his goalscoring best, he would have slotted that inside the back of the net without a doubt.





However, he thinks the lack of goals has made him uncertain and less confident and he is not instinctively reacting to opportunities when they are presenting themselves to him.

Moran told MUTV’s Matchday Review programme: “The worrying fact for me was in the first period when he dominated and Lukaku got the chance when he was through on goal.



“You just think he is going to slot that away and in the first games of the season that would have been in the back of the net, he was not thinking about it.



“Now you can see he is just getting into those great positions with chances to score and he is thinking too much about it.”



Lukaku will look to answer his critics when Manchester United host Brighton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

