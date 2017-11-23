West Ham Boss David Moyes Expects No Surprises From Leicester City

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham manager David Moyes does not believe the Hammers will face a different Leicester City side despite the Foxes recently appointing Claude Puel.



Both sides are looking for a win as Puel aims to make an impact at the King Power Stadium and Moyes looks to steer the Hammes out of the drop zone.











The urge though will be more from the hosts as they are currently placed 18th in the league table, with points needed to pull themselves up from the red zone.



While West Ham's season has been far from encouraging, the former Manchester United manager believes that a win can change things for the better and that could very well happen on Friday.





"Leicester City is a difficult fixture. Winning changes a lot of things though. The players and myself would like a win as soon as we can", Moyes said at a press conference.

"I think our fixtures makes getting something from Leicester more important but we have to play every team twice in a season anyway."



The visitors also have a new manager in charge with Puel having taken over from Craig Shakespeare, though Moyes does not expect to see any drastic change in the way Leicester play.



"I've watched some of their games. I think the structure hasn't changed. They've got some outstanding players and the style really suits their players and the club.



"The new manager seems to have introduced some new things but I think we will see the same Leicester City we all know."

