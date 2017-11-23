XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/11/2017 - 17:02 GMT

West Ham Defender Delighted With Increased Tactical Focus

 




West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna feels the arrival of some of the best managerial talent means the tactical part of the game has seen an increase in importance in the Premier League.

The Italian defender left Juventus to join West Ham in the summer of 2015 and has been one of the most important players for the Hammers in their recent turbulent seasons.




While Ogbonna misses Italy, he does not regret his decision to move to England as he always felt he needed to work in another country in order to grow as a person.

The defender is also satisfied professionally as he plays week-in-week-out in the Premier League, which he believes is one of the best, if not the best league, in the world.
 


And as an Italian he appreciates the fact that the tactical part of the game has garnered renewed attention in the Premier League because of managers such as Pep Guardiola, Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.  

Asked about his decision to move to England, the West Ham defender told Italian daily Tuttosport: “I was convinced it would be good for me.

“I was certain personally that working in another country would made me a more a complete and better person.

“Professionally, the Premier League has always been a top league and I saw England as a launch pad for me.”

The defender continued: “Additionally with the decision of some of the clubs to rope in some of the best coaches in the world, even the technical part, as well as the aesthetics, have gained increasing importance.

“I don’t regret my choice.”
 