West Ham Defender Delighted With Increased Tactical Focus

West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna feels the arrival of some of the best managerial talent means the tactical part of the game has seen an increase in importance in the Premier League.



The Italian defender left Juventus to join West Ham in the summer of 2015 and has been one of the most important players for the Hammers in their recent turbulent seasons.











While Ogbonna misses Italy, he does not regret his decision to move to England as he always felt he needed to work in another country in order to grow as a person.



The defender is also satisfied professionally as he plays week-in-week-out in the Premier League, which he believes is one of the best, if not the best league, in the world.





And as an Italian he appreciates the fact that the tactical part of the game has garnered renewed attention in the Premier League because of managers such as Pep Guardiola, Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.

Asked about his decision to move to England, the West Ham defender told Italian daily Tuttosport: “I was convinced it would be good for me.



“I was certain personally that working in another country would made me a more a complete and better person.



“Professionally, the Premier League has always been a top league and I saw England as a launch pad for me.”



The defender continued: “Additionally with the decision of some of the clubs to rope in some of the best coaches in the world, even the technical part, as well as the aesthetics, have gained increasing importance.



“I don’t regret my choice.”

