Wolves Will Win Championship And This Is Difference Between Them And Leeds – Noel Whelan

Noel Whelan has no doubt that Wolverhampton Wanderers are going to win the Championship this season after he watched them blow away Leeds United 4-1 on Wednesday night.



Wolves were dominant in the opening 45 minutes on home turf, but only went in 2-0 up at half time and when Leeds soon pulled a goal back in the second period there was all to play for.











But Ronaldo Vieira being sent off was a big blow for the visitors and Wolves eased to a further two goals to record a comfortable win and sit four points clear at the top of the Championship standings.



Whelan is now convinced that Wolves are going to win the Championship.





The former Leeds star claims that Nuno's team have everything that a side could ever want to get out of the Championship and underlined the difference between Wolves' players and those at Elland Road .

"They are going to win this league. From what I've seen, this lot are by far the best side in this league.



"We have to take that into consideration [in the defeat]. They are organised, disciplined, they've spent big, they are exciting", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.



"They've got everything you would want in a team to get out of this league.



"They have spent big on excellent players. We have good players and very good players. That's the problem", he concluded.



Wolves have scored 35 goals in their 18 Championship games so far, being the division's highest scorers; Sheffield United, who lie in third, have scored the second most with 31 goals.

