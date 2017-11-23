You’ve Got To Spend Money – Former Leeds Star Weighs In On Whites’ Promotion Hopes

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan thinks Leeds United need to invest in their attack if they are to really push for promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.



The former Whites forward watched Wolves beat Leeds 4-1 on Wednesday evening and Nuno's men underlined just why they are top of the table with a ruthless attacking display.











Leeds had Chris Wood up top last season and he scored 30 goals, but the New Zealand international was sold to Burnley in the summer transfer window and replaced by loanee Pierre-Michel Lasogga.



Whelan does not feel that simply spending money is a guarantee of going up, but he does think it needs to be spent on the right areas, with the attack vital.





He also insists Leeds could do with a top notch midfielder .

"I think it's about spending money in the right positions; your forward line, the ones who are going to get you the goals and make the difference in that final third", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.



"Maybe you need a quality midfield player to help these young boys out as well.



"We've got [Samu] Saiz, I'd keep him, I think he's quality.



"Our forward line….you've got to spend money. It's your forwards are the ones that make the difference", he added.



Leeds have only scored more than one goal in one of their last six matches in all competitions.

