As A Liverpool Fan, Eden Hazard Worries Me – Jamie Carragher

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes that Chelsea star Eden Hazard is the best number 10 operating in the Premier League at present.



There are a number of star players operating in the similar role in different teams in the league.











Notable among them have been Tottenham stars Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen, Arsenal's Mesut Ozil and Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho – all of whom have captured the attention of the former England defender.



Carragher though believes that Hazard is in a league of his own and heading into Saturday's game, when his former club come up against Hazard's Chelsea, the 39-year-old insists that the Belgian is a difference-maker.





"The Premier League is currently awash with quality ‘number 10s’", Carragher wrote in his column for the Telegraph.

"Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Mesut Ozil and Philippe Coutinho have all caught the eye at different periods.



"But the finest of all in the Premier League has gone under the radar of late, and as a Liverpool supporter going into this weekend’s fixtures that worries me.



"Eden Hazard remains the best number ten playing in England, and having missed the start of the season with injury he has been finding form of late – outstanding in Chelsea’s recent victories."



Reflecting on Hazard's performance against Manchester United recently, the Liverpool great said with the 26-year-old in the team Antonio Conte's Chelsea are capable of going a similar run to that which made them champions last season.



"Hazard demonstrated his class when Chelsea defeated Manchester United recently, but there has been little acclaim for his re-emergence.



"Both he and Chelsea are improving.



"With the Belgian at his best Antonio Conte’s side are capable of going on the kind of run that made them title winners last season."

