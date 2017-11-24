Carlos Pena On Bench – Rangers Team vs Dundee Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Dundee vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Rangers have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Neil McCann's Dundee side at Dens Park in a Scottish Premiership fixture this evening.



The Gers slipped to a shock defeat at home against Hamilton last weekend and caretaker boss Graeme Murty will be desperate for his men to bounce back tonight when they play the Premiership's bottom club.











Rangers are without experienced defender Bruno Alves, who has a back injury, while Lee Wallace, Jordan Rossiter and Graham Dorrans are also out.



Murty selects Wes Foderingham in goal, while at the back he plumps for Ross McCrorie and Danny Wilson as the central pair, with James Tavernier and Declan John the full-backs. Ryan Jack and Jason Holt will want to control midfield, with Daniel Candeias and Josh Windass also picked. Kenny Miller and Alfredo Morelos are goal threats.



If the Rangers caretaker needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where he has a number of options, including Carlos Pena and Eduardio Herrera.



Rangers Team vs Dundee



Foderingham, Tavernier, McCrorie, Wilson, John, Candeias, Jack, Holt, Windass, Miller, Morelos



Substitutes: Alnwick, Pena, Herrera, Hodson, Bates, Barjonas, Hardie

