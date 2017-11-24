Celtic Must Watch This Motherwell Player Says Former Bhoy

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic midfielder Simon Donnelly has identified Motherwell striker Louis Moult as a threat for the Bhoys in the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday.



Despite suffering a chastening 7-1 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night, Celtic are going into Sunday’s cup final at Hampden Park as overwhelming favourites.











While the Motherwell players have talked about stopping Celtic’s domestic juggernaut, very few are expecting them to end the Scottish champions’ remarkable 64-game unbeaten domestic run on Sunday.



Donnelly also backed his former side to win the Scottish League Cup final, but he is expecting a tighter affair because he believes Motherwell have a threatening strike duo up front.





The former Bhoy believes in Moult, Motherwell have a fox in the box who can pose a considerable threat to Celtic's defence, who have not covered themselves in glory this season at times.

Donnelly told Betsafe when asked about his prediction for the game: “I am going for a Celtic win, but I think it will be tight.



“I think Motherwell have showed in recent weeks that their form is really good.



“They have got two strikers who can pose problems for Celtic’s defence.



"Moult is a typical opportunist striker – look at his two goals last week at Aberdeen, a header and a front post run and great finish.



“I think he can pose a threat. I still tip Celtic but it will be tight.”

