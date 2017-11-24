Derek McInnes Continues To Be Rangers’ Preferred Manager Candidate

Follow @insidefutbol





Derek McInnes remains Rangers' preferred target for their vacant managerial post, according to BBC Sport Scotland Sportscene Extra.



Aberdeen insisted earlier this week that McInnes will not be leaving Pittodrie, despite the manager being linked with Rangers and more recently, Premier League side West Brom.











While Rangers have continued to be linked with McInnes, their lack of action in terms of an approach to Aberdeen to speak to him has been seen as a sign they are not keen to appoint him.



But it has now been claimed that, regardless of Aberdeen's comments, McInnes remains Rangers' preferred appointment.





It has been speculated that Rangers would need to pay Aberdeen a sum of around the £1m mark in compensation to take McInnes to Ibrox .

Rangers have now been without a manager for a month since sacking Pedro Caixinha at the end of October.



Graeme Murty is in caretaker charge at Ibrox and has won two of his three matches at the helm, with talk that he could be handed the reins through to the end of the season.



But a home loss to Hamilton last weekend is widely seen as having put paid to that idea.

