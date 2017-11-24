XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/11/2017 - 20:38 GMT

Derek McInnes Has Heard This About Rangers On Grapevine – Former Scottish Top Flight Star

 




Former Motherwell star Stephen Craigan thinks it would take an extraordinary U-turn from Derek McInnes to leave Aberdeen to take over at Rangers and speculated the 46-year-old has likely heard on the grapevine he will not be offered the job.

McInnes continues to be linked with taking over at Ibrox and is reportedly Rangers' preferred candidate for the job left vacant by the sacking of Portuguese tactician Pedro Caixinha.




However, Aberdeen have insisted McInnes is not leaving and the manager himself has reiterated that he is committed to the Dons and sees his future as being at Pittodrie.

As such, Craigan feels it would take a big, big U-turn for McInnes to go to Rangers, while he also expressed the view that the Aberdeen boss has likely heard on the grapevine that he will not be being approached by the Gers, which has prompted his words of loyalty to the Dons.
 


"I think it would be a huge U-turn. I think it would leave a bitter taste to the Aberdeen fans if Derek McInnes now became the next Rangers manager", Craigan said on BT Sport.

"You would think Derek through the grapevine has got an understanding that he won't be [offered the Rangers job], which has prompted him to come out and give the positive statement that he will be staying at Aberdeen", he added.

Rangers parted company with Caixinha a month ago following a string of inconsistent performances and results under the Portuguese.

The Gers have put youth coach Graeme Murty in charge on a temporary basis as they look for Caixinha's successor.
  