Diego Costa and Nemanja Matic Were Decisive – Jurgen Klopp Weighs In On Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested the loss of Nemanja Matic and Diego Costa last summer has affected Chelsea’s performances this season.



The Premier League champions did not get off to the best of starts this season and while they have recovered form, they are still nine points behind league leaders Manchester City.











Antonio Conte has more or less conceded that it will be difficult to stop Pep Guardiola’s side from winning the league this season, but Klopp feels Chelsea’s transfer dealings in the summer have affected the team.



While the Chelsea boss has complained about the lack of signings, the Liverpool manager feels it is the loss of Matic and Costa to Manchester United and Atletico Madrid respectively that has dented the Blues.





Klopp believes it was always going to be a challenge for Chelsea to repeat last season’s form, but the loss of players of their quality has made it even more difficult.

The Liverpool manager said in a press conference ahead of his side's meeting with Chelsea: “They lost decisive players with Matic and Costa.



“With Chelsea last year, everything worked. They didn’t need many chances to win a game.



“It’s difficult to play the same season again, especially when you lose players.”



While it is unclear whether Conte wanted to let Matic join Manchester United, he was keen to offload Costa from his squad after the end of last season.

