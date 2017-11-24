XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/11/2017 - 11:47 GMT

I Expected To Have To Fight For Place – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

 




Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed he was aware that he would have to fight to be in Liverpool’s starting line-up every week when he signed for the club last summer.

The midfielder, who joined the Reds from Arsenal on transfer deadline day, has thus far made 14 appearances in all competitions for his new employers, with 12 of those coming from the bench.




Oxlade-Chamberlain has so far managed to start just one Premier League game for Liverpool and he was able to make the occasion memorable by scoring in the 4-1 win over West Ham United earlier in the month.

And the 24-year-old, who admitted that it is essential for a club of Liverpool’s stature to have a big squad at their disposal, said that he expected fierce competition for places at Anfield when signing for the Merseyside giants.
 


“There’s big competition for places all over the park”, Oxlade-Chamberlain said on LFC TV.

“That’s what this team need and that’s what any top team need.

“When you see the best teams competing for the leagues, they have massive squads.

“I expected that when I signed here.

“When I do get a chance to start, it’s up to me to perform and score goals or help create goals.

“That’s what I can do to try and stay in the team.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has two goals to his name for Liverpool, came on as a late substitute during the Reds’ 3-3 draw with Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday.
 