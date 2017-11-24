I Know My Boys Better Than You Do – Jurgen Klopp Bats Away Confidence Questions

Follow @insidefutbol





Jurgen Klopp has insisted that his Liverpool squad remain a determined and hungry bunch despite a demoralising result at Sevilla in midweek.



Liverpool threw away a three-goal lead to earn only a point in Seville in their Champions League group game and will need to get something in the last game to qualify for the last 16 of the competition.











Their defensive failings again took centre stage as Alberto Moreno had a terrible time on his return to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium and Klopp had to again confront questions about the quality and the ability of his defenders.



The Liverpool manager stressed that there are no question marks over the mentality of his players and he doesn’t need to work hard to lift his men up ahead of Chelsea’s visit on Saturday.





He is aware of the determination his squad have to put things in order at home against the Premier League champions.

Asked about the need to lift his players up ahead of Chelsea’s visit, Klopp said in a press conference: “It’s not about that, we’re not in kindergarten anymore!



“We’ve had a lot of signs of a good mentality.



"I know the boys better than you do.



“I know they really want it.”



Liverpool have a good defensive record at home despite their overall failings at the back this season.

