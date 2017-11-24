XRegister
06 October 2016

24/11/2017 - 21:20 GMT

I Trust Alberto Moreno 100 Per Cent – Jurgen Klopp

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has defended under-fire full-back Alberto Moreno, insisting that the blame rests with him and he has 100 per cent faith in the player.

Moreno was playing against his former club Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday and was guilty of conceding the free-kick which resulted in the opening goal from Wissam Ben Yedder.




The Spaniard was on the receiving end yet again as he gave away a penalty in the 60th minute with his team eventually going on to conceding a third and thus ending the match 3-3, in spite of going up by three goals in the first half.

Klopp though has full faith in his player and insists that if there is any blame to be allocated it should be put on him because he was entrusted with the task of team selection.
 


According to the German manager, with all the emotions attached to Moreno's return, it was always going to be difficult and maybe he lost a little bit of concentration resulting in those faults.  

"I had a talk, of course, to Alberto and I am really happy about his shape and his performances", Klopp said at a press conference.

"Obviously it was difficult in Seville, with all the circumstances. Everybody was talking to him, like to a family member. He left there and a lot of people are still there that he knows well.

"It was this one, two, three per cent of concentration or whatever, you come a little bit too late, and that is how it started.

"My responsibility would have been think about the line-up, or change, or change earlier, or whatever.

"So that is how it is. It is not the player to blame. I am 100 per cent responsible for that. I told him I still trust him 100 per cent."
 