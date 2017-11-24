I’m Glad Mohamed Salah Chose Chelsea Over Us In 2014 – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend John Aldridge has revealed that he is glad that Mohamed Salah chose Chelsea over the Reds in 2014 as he feels the Egyptian might not have had the same impact at Anfield.



Salah, who joined Liverpool from Roma last summer, has been in superb goalscoring form for the Merseyside giants.











The forward has thus far scored 14 goals in all competitions this season, with nine of those coming in the Premier League, thus making him the division’s top goalscorer currently.



Salah was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in the 2014 January transfer window, but he instead decided to sign for Chelsea from Swiss outfit FC Basel.





The 25-year-old had a frustrating spell at Chelsea and was loaned out by the Blues to Fiorentina and Roma; the Giallorossi signed him permanently in the summer of 2016.

And Aldridge, who is of the opinion that Salah may not have been so impressive for Liverpool had he joined the club back in 2014, insisted that he is happy that the player opted for a move to Chelsea instead.



“People talk about his time at Chelsea, but it’s all about making the right move at the right time”, he said on LFC TV.



“If he would have come to us rather than Chelsea, as we were in for him at the same time, it might not have been the same storyline.



“I’m glad that he went to Chelsea, he learnt about the Premier League, he then went to Italy and he did really, really well in Italy.



“We then got him for decent money, but it’s looking like a snip now.”



Liverpool are next up against Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday and Aldridge said that Salah has nothing to prove to his former employers.



“He has got nothing to prove to Chelsea”, Aldridge continued.



“He has proved [himself] to everyone with what he has done.



“What he has done for Egypt as well – getting them to the World Cup for the first time since 1990.



“His performances last year took them a long way towards that.



“He just needs to keep on doing what he is good at and he does a great job for us.”

