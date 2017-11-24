Improve This, Mauricio Pochettino Tells Tottenham Players Ahead of Another Wembley Outing

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has stressed the need for his side to improve their positional game in the final third while playing at Wembley and show more patience in their build up play.



The Lilywhites have won three, drawn two and lost one of their six league games at the national stadium this season, scoring eight and conceding four goals in the process.











The Argentine manager though is not happy with the overall goalscoring record of his team at their adopted home ground and insists that his men need to show more patience while creating chances and converting them.



What has further contributed to Tottenham's frustration, according to Pochettino, is the fact that the teams visiting Wembley have preferred to play deeper and have also found additional motivation because of the fact that they have been playing at the national stadium.





“It’s true we’ve struggled a little when opponents come to Wembley and play deeper and they have the motivation, of course”, Pochettino told his club's official website.

“We need to improve in our positional game in the last third and sometimes we need to show more patience to build the option to create a chance."



As far as their next opponents at Wembley on Saturday, West Brom, are concerned the manager said that his team will need to be extra cautious because the Baggies could be dangerous from set-pieces and counter-attacks.



“West Brom are very aggressive, physically strong and we’ll be ready to fight because it’s a team that loves to play on the counter-attack.



"They work very hard on set-pieces and are always dangerous.



"We need to avoid these situations.



"We need to be aggressive with and without the ball and play our game in the way that benefits us.”

