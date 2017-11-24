January Transfer Window Is Coming – Former Rangers Star Urges Board To Act On Manager

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson has lambasted the Gers board for their silence on their situation regarding appointing a new manager and feels a new man must be in place with the January transfer window looming.



It has been a month since Rangers decided to sack PEdro Caixinha because of poor performances and off the field shenanigans, but the club are yet to get a new man in place.











Derek McInnes has been the favourite to take up the Rangers job, but Aberdeen have made it clear the former Ger is not going to leave the Dons in the near future.



A defeat to Hamilton at home last weekend has further complicated things and Ferguson admits that it was a humiliating loss for the Glasgow giants at Ibrox.





He urged the Rangers hierarchy to get their act together as soon as possible, but conceded that budgetary constraints are the key reasons behind their inaction over the last few weeks.

Ferguson told Betsafe: “Where do I start with Rangers? I fully expected them to go into that game against Hamilton at Ibrox and win.



“By all accounts in the first half Rangers had a few chances but listen at the end of the day Hamilton went there and won for the first time in 90 odd years.



“Graeme Murty has come in and to be fair he has done a good job, but Rangers need to sort it out and they need to get a manager in place with the January transfer window coming up.



“It comes down to finances and I don’t know they have the finances to go out and get a new manager.”



The former midfielder revealed his frustration at the Rangers board's silence over appointing a new manager and feels the fans deserve an answer on what has been going on behind the scenes at Ibrox.



“But listen nothing’s come out of the board, nobody says a word and that’s four weeks now since they sacked Pedro Caixinha and nothing has been said on who’s coming in or who’s favourite.



“I feel sorry for the fans.



"They pay a lot of money to come and watch the team and it’s fair that somebody from the board or the chairman comes out and let the fans know what they have been doing.”

