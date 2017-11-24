XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/11/2017 - 13:25 GMT

Leeds Star Not In Squad, Posts Speculated Frustration, Team-Mate Likes Post

 




Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has stirred debate amongst the club's fans by posting an image to social media amid the news that he is not involved in the squad for the weekend's game at Barnsley.

The Whites swooped to sign the Poland international from Dutch side FC Twente in the summer transfer window, but he has hardly featured under head coach Thomas Christiansen.




Klich has started just one game in the Championship and is not in the matchday squad to head to Oakwell.

He took to social media to post a gif image which immediately stirred debate that he was reacting to being left out of the squad by Christiansen.
 


To add further spice to the mix, Klich's post was liked by another fringe Leeds star in the shape of forward Pawel Cibicki.

Leeds signed Cibicki from Malmo in the summer, but like Klich, the forward has not found favour under Christiansen.

It remains to be seen whether Klich was reacting to being left out of the squad and Cibicki was sharing in his team-mate's frustration.

But with results having slumped for Leeds over the course of the last two months, speculation that all is not well in the squad will be added to by Klich's post.
  

 