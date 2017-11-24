XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/11/2017 - 19:01 GMT

Mark Noble On Bench – West Ham Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs Leicester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have named their side and substitutes to play host to Claude Puel's Leicester City at the London Stadium in a Premier League clash this evening.

The Hammers lost their first match under new boss David Moyes, going down at Watford, and the former Sunderland manager will be hoping to make a positive first impression upon the home crowd tonight.




Moyes is without defender James Collins, winger Michail Antonio and striker Javier Hernandez for the visit of the Foxes.

He picks Joe Hart in goal, while for his central defensive pairing he opts for Winston Reid and Angelo Ogbonna. In midfield, Moyes picks Pedro Obiang, while Marko Arnautovic will be bidding to make an impact. Manuel Lanzini and Arthur Masuaku also play, with Andy Carroll up top.

If the Scottish boss needs to make changes during the 90 minutes he can look to his bench, where he has several options, including Mark Noble and Andre Ayew.

 


West Ham United Team vs Leicester City

Hart, Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Obiang, Kouyate, Arnautovic, Lanzini, Masuaku, Carroll

Substitutes: Adrian, Rice, Noble, Quina, Fernandes, Ayew, Sakho
 