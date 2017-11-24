Mark Noble On Bench – West Ham Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: West Ham United vs Leicester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have named their side and substitutes to play host to Claude Puel's Leicester City at the London Stadium in a Premier League clash this evening.



The Hammers lost their first match under new boss David Moyes, going down at Watford, and the former Sunderland manager will be hoping to make a positive first impression upon the home crowd tonight.











Moyes is without defender James Collins, winger Michail Antonio and striker Javier Hernandez for the visit of the Foxes.



He picks Joe Hart in goal, while for his central defensive pairing he opts for Winston Reid and Angelo Ogbonna. In midfield, Moyes picks Pedro Obiang, while Marko Arnautovic will be bidding to make an impact. Manuel Lanzini and Arthur Masuaku also play, with Andy Carroll up top.



If the Scottish boss needs to make changes during the 90 minutes he can look to his bench, where he has several options, including Mark Noble and Andre Ayew.



West Ham United Team vs Leicester City



Hart, Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Obiang, Kouyate, Arnautovic, Lanzini, Masuaku, Carroll



Substitutes: Adrian, Rice, Noble, Quina, Fernandes, Ayew, Sakho

