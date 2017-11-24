Mauricio Pochettino Outlines Key Approach Over Busy Christmas Period

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino believes that the best way to cope with the busy Christmas period is to make everyone feel that they are important and involved.



The team from London are required to play as many as 14 games in between 18th November and 6th January, with one of them being in the Champions League against APOEL.











Tottenham's Argentine manager thinks it will be vital to make use of his squad carefully during the busy period in order to avoid unnecessary exhaustion which could eventually result in injuries.



The manager on his part insists that he will be determined to make sure that he takes the right decision with regards to the team selection and make everybody feel that they are involved and feel that their roles are important for the team.





Asked by his club's official website on how he plans to prepare for the busy schedule, Pochettino said: “That is all about taking the best decisions for the team, to assess and to be right in all decisions that affect the team and individuals.

"We make sure all players feel important and involved, that’s the only way to be right and to get as many points as possible.”



On the importance of the right balance in the team the manager added: “Yes, the balance is so important and then it’s to be right in your judgement of every single player and to have the capacity all together to take the best decisions."



Tottenham's immediate concern will though be the match against West Bromwich Albion this weekend at Wembley.

