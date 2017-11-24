Motherwell Final Is Perfect Game For Celtic After PSG Loss Says Bhoys Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Tom Boyd is of the opinion that the Scottish League Cup final is the perfect game to play for Celtic after their heavy defeat against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.



The Hoops, who will look to win their first trophy of the season when they take on Motherwell in the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday, were thrashed 7-1 by PSG in their penultimate Champions League group stage game in France.











Despite their poor record on the European front, Celtic’s unbeaten domestic run now stands at 64 matches.



And Boyd, who turned out for both Celtic and Motherwell during his playing years, wants the Bhoys’ superb domestic record to continue and culminate in another trophy at Hampden at the weekend.





The 52-year-old went on to add that a cup final is the right kind of game for Celtic to return to following their big loss at PSG.

“I think it’s going to be a great occasion, it’s a great time for Celtic to play [the final]”, Boyd said on Celtic TV.



“It’s the kind of game that you want to come back after that defeat.



“You want to come back to a meaningful game, it’s obviously the first trophy of this season.



“We have a fantastic domestic record and we want that to continue with the first silverware of the season and hopefully we will win another treble.



“It would be nice to win a trophy before the turn of the year.



“So, bring it on and hopefully it will be a very good game.”



If Celtic beat Motherwell on Sunday, Brendan Rodgers will become the first Bhoys boss to win his first four domestic trophies.

