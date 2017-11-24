Not Acceptable For Rangers Football Club – Graeme Murty Reacts To Dundee Defeat

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty has admitted that recent results are unacceptable for a club of the Gers' stature, as he watched his men lose 2-1 at Dundee this evening.



Murty's side suffered a shock home defeat against Hamilton last weekend and the caretaker was hopeful of his men bouncing back against the Scottish Premiership's bottom team.











Following a first half low on quality, Mark O'Hara put Dundee ahead in the 66th minute.



Rangers showed signs of fight though as Josh Windass hit a fierce shot from the edge of the box to level the scores just four minutes later.





But Rangers could not build on their momentum and good play from Scott Allan gave O'Hara a chance of a second, which he took with ten minutes left to leave the visitors reeling .

Dundee saw out the game and claimed a famous 2-1 win, leaving Murty admitting that defeats at Dens Park and to Hamilton at Ibrox are unacceptable.



And he is keen for the Gers to soon appoint a new manager.



"We didn't play well enough to win the game", Murty said on BT Sport.



"Two really, really poor goals again. We can't defend that way.



"It's not the ideal situation. But, we have to deal with the situation as it is.



"The last two results are not acceptable for this football club.



"The manager situation has got to be done right. The right person needs to come in."



Rangers have been looking for a new manager for the last month after choosing to sack Pedro Caixinha.

