Out Of My Control – Jose Mourinho Worried About Losing Marouane Fellaini

Jose Mourinho admits that he is worried that Marouane Fellaini will not be at Manchester United next season and has conceded that contract talks with the Belgian are out of his control.



Fellaini’s current deal runs out at the end of the season and the midfielder has already rejected an offer of a new contract from Manchester United, demanding better terms.











Manchester United have made it clear that they won’t sell the player in January and are confident that an agreement could be reached in the coming months over a new contract with the Belgian.



Mourinho is worried that the midfielder will leave the club at the end of the season on a free transfer, but admits that he can do very little to convince Fellaini to put pen to paper at the moment.





He has left it to the board to handle the negotiations with the player’s representatives and is unwilling to poke his nose in the talks between the relevant parties.

Asked if he is worried that he will lose Fellaini, Mourinho said in a press conference: “Yeah.



“[I have done] nothing, [it] is a discussion between the player and the board.



“I’m not involved in contracts, in deals, and I respect both, I respect the player because he has the right, has the right to decide his future, and I respect the board because the decisions and the discussions are under control so I just wait wishing they will have an understanding but it’s out of my control.”



Fellaini joined Manchester United from Everton in the summer of 2013 and has emerged as an important player for the club under Mourinho.

