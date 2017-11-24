XRegister
24/11/2017 - 11:57 GMT

They Work So Hard – Young Rangers Star Taking Inspiration From Real Madrid Pair

 




Rangers starlet Myles Beerman has revealed that his footballing heroes are the Real Madrid duo of Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo, who he feels give everything to be the best they can be.

The 18-year-old, who is currently out injured, joined Rangers from Manchester City’s academy in the summer of 2016.




Beerman managed eight appearances in all competitions for Rangers last season, but he is yet to feature for the Gers first team in the present campaign.

And the full-back, who has two senior caps for Malta to his name, explained why Bale and Ronaldo are his footballing idols.
 


“I would say Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo”, Beerman told Rangers TV, when asked about his footballing hero.

“When they were young they were just normal kids, but if you look at them now, they are pure athletes and they have reached the top end of football.

“They worked really, really hard for everything.”

Beerman, whose present contract with Rangers is due to expire next summer, said that while his strengths are his pace and agility, he needs to improve on his defending.

When asked about his strengths and areas which need improvement, Beerman answered: “I’m quick and agile on the ball and I can get past players.

“I need to improve probably physically and also my defending.”

Beerman, who made his senior debut for Rangers in a Scottish Premiership match against Kilmarnock in April, played in two Old Firm derbies against Celtic last season.

But unfortunately for Beerman, he was on the losing side of both games.
 