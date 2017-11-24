Tottenham’s Front Three Envy of Most Teams in World – West Brom Caretaker

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom caretaker manager Gary Megson has heaped praise on Tottenham Hotspur's "front three" of Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen, who he believes are the envy of most teams in the world.



The match between West Brom and Spurs at Wembley on Saturday will be Megson's first in charge after taking over temporarily from Tony Pulis after he was sacked earlier in the week.











And ahead of the match Megson took time to heap praise on the front three of Tottenham, insisting that most of the teams in the world want to have them in their team and envy the Londoners because of them.



“They've got a front three of Eriksen, Alli and Kane that are the envy of most teams in the world. They're terrific and in my view they're the best team to watch at the moment", Megson said at a press conference.





The 58-year-old also took time to reflect on West Brom's 4-0 loss to Chelsea last weekend, expressing his hope of not seeing a similar outcome in the match against Tottenham this weekend.

“We got a hiding last week against Chelsea.



"You would hope that there's a professional pride – and there will be – that [that] doesn't happen again.”



The Baggies are currently placed just above the relegation zone with ten points from 12 games and lead 18th placed West Ham by just one point.

