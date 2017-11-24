When We Play, We Play Very Fast – Liverpool New Boy Loving Reds’ Style

Follow @insidefutbol





Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has claimed that Liverpool’s fast counter-attacking playing style is suiting him a lot.



The midfielder joined Liverpool from Arsenal last summer and has thus far made 14 appearances in all competitions for the Reds, scoring twice.











The Merseyside giants’ gameplay is heavily dependent on speed, with the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah possessing the ability to break forward very swiftly.



And Oxlade-Chamberlian, who has so far made just two starts for Liverpool, explained that he still manages to get chances to score in every match after coming off the bench, owing to the Reds’ style of play.





“The way the forwards play and the wingers play, it does suit me quite a lot”, he told LFC TV.

“We play a lot of counter-attacking football and when we play, we play very fast and that has been enjoyable.



“I’ve been getting a lot more chances even when I was coming on for 10, 15 minutes.



“I’m getting one or two chances every game to score a goal.”



Oxlade-Chamberlain turned out 198 times for his former employers Arsenal, netting 20 times and setting up 32 goals.



The 24-year-old, who marked his one and only Premier League start for Liverpool with a goal against West Ham United earlier in the month, also managed to score against NK Maribor in the Champions League in October.

