Brighton Deserved More – Jose Mourinho With Honest Assessment As Man Utd Win 1-0

Jose Mourinho feels Brighton deserved more for their effort at Old Trafford and believes his Manchester United team were more about heart and desire than actually quality following their narrow 1-0 Premier League win.



Romelu Lukaku missed an early opportunity to take the lead when he fluffed his lines after some interlink play with Anthony Martial, but other than that Manchester United struggled to break down an oganised and relentless Brighton defence in the first half.











The Seagulls threatened when they broke forward with Anthony Knockaert from the right flank and Pascal Gross though the middle and had two shots on target within the first twenty minutes, but they didn’t threaten David de Gea in Manchester United’s goal.



There was late drama towards the end of first half when Matt Ryan pulled off stunning double saves to keep Manchester United out as the two teams went into the break on level terms.





The away side struggled to create chances at the start of the second period as Manchester United started putting more pressure on and after the hour mark the breakthrough came when Ashley Young’s shot took a wicked deflection off Lewis Dunk, who was eventually credited with the goal, to end up in the Brighton net.

The game stretched a little more after the goal but both sides struggled to create goalscoring opportunities and the forays into each other’s defences ended with poor final balls.



Manchester United dropped deeper as the game wore on and managed to hold on to their one-goal lead and bag three points.



Mourinho has provided an honest assessment of his team’s lacklustre performance and believes Brighton should have got something more from the game following their efforts.



He doesn’t regret playing too many attacking players but believes they lacked the quality and cohesiveness and the performance had more spirit than actual quality.



Mourinho told the BBC: "I want to be honest and give them what they deserve, for me probably they deserve more than the result they got.



“They played really well, they had a good defensive organisation and then when they had the ball they were dangerous. Honestly I think Brighton was very, very good.



"I think we were more spirit and heart than quality.



"Sometimes to play with too many attacking players doesn't mean you are offensive.



"We had a lot of attacking players on the pitch but we lose a bit of control in midfield."



Asked if he he regrets picking so many attacking players: “No I don't regret because I picked them against Newcastle and we won 4-1.



"It is the reality of football sometimes, to have too many attacking players on the pitch, sometimes you lose balance and don't create many chances.



"We play amazingly well in the first half against Basel and we lost so the most important thing are the points."



It was Manchester United’s 19th successive home win in the Premier League, a club record.

