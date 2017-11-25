XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/11/2017 - 19:39 GMT

Chelsea Will Be Happier Than Us – Liverpool Midfielder Reflects On 1-1 Draw

 




Jordan Henderson believes Chelsea will be happier than Liverpool with the 1-1 draw played out between the two teams this evening at Anfield.

It took until the 65th minute for the first goal to come in the Premier League fixture, with the game balanced despite Liverpool enjoying more possession.




Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for the Reds when he latched on to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's pass to finish against his former club.

But Liverpool could not kill off the visitors and were made to pay for not scoring a second just five minutes from time when Willian levelled matters.
 


The Brazilian appeared to be crossing the ball and caught Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet off-guard.

It ended 1-1 and Henderson believes Chelsea are sure to be happier with the point than Liverpool, who were leading and at home.

"We’re disappointed, I thought we would hang on for all three so they will probably be very, very happy with the point", he told BT Sport.

"It was a game between two good teams, tactically, we both had chances but I think Chelsea will be happier with the point."

Henderson also hailed the form of team-mate Salah, who now has ten goals in 13 Premier League games for the Reds.

"He just keeps going, which is good for us.

"It was a fantastic finish and I thought he got another late on."
  