06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/11/2017 - 16:36 GMT

Danny Drinkwater Starts – Chelsea Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Antonio Conte has announced his Chelsea squad that will take on Liverpool this evening at Anfield in a big Premier League clash.

Chelsea have again gone with a back three consisting of Gary Cahill, Anders Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta, with Marcos Alonso and Davide Zappacosta acting as the wing-backs in the system.




Danny Drinkwater, N’Golo Kante and Tiemoue Bakayoko will play in the midfield with Eden Hazard supporting Alvaro Morata up front. Cesc Fabregas, Willian and Pedro are some of the options Conte has in reserve. David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger are his defensive cover on the bench.

A big gap already exists between Chelsea and league leaders Manchester City and Conte will not want to fall behind further by dropping points against Liverpool at Anfield.

 


Chelsea Team vs Liverpool

Courtois, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill, Zappacosta, Kane, Drinkwater, Bakayoko, Alonso, Hazard, Morata

Substitutes: Caballero, Luiz, Rudiger, Fabregas, Moses, Willian, Pedro