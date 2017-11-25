Difficult When Chelsea Play With Eight Defenders – Jurgen Klopp Disappointed With Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Jurgen Klopp admits he is not yet happy with Liverpool's 1-1 draw against a Chelsea side he feels played with eight defenders at Anfield.



Liverpool took the lead in the 65th minute through Mohamed Salah, who came back to haunt his former club, but the hosts were pegged back five minutes from time when Willian struck.











The Brazilian had appeared to be crossing the ball and as such Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet was caught out, with Willian securing a share of the spoils for Chelsea.



The late goal has left a bitter taste in Klopp's mouth and the German admits he will need time to view the point positively.





And he suggested Liverpool were playing against a Chelsea outfit with near enough eight players operating defensively .

"I think I need a little bit of time to be happy. I'm happy about the performance, how we took the game. It's a little bit more difficult when Chelsea played with eight defenders more or less", Klopp was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"After a week like this [with away Champions League games] we have both had, it was one of the better draws I've seen in my life.



"You need a bit of luck and we didn't have it again. We wanted to change the system before the equaliser and the referee didn't allow us.



"We wanted to go to five at the back, to change the situation and it's not too cool to have conceded.



"Of course, if you're at home 1-0 up, you want the three points, that's my problem at the moment.



"It was a really good game and at the end, it's one point against Cheslea. There will be a moment tonight when I think the result is OK – but not now", the Liverpool boss added.



The draw means Liverpool have failed to take advantage of Tottenham Hotspur's draw to move into the Premier League's top four and sit in fifth.

