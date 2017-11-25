XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/11/2017 - 21:59 GMT

He Shows It In Training – Rangers Star Sure Team-Mate Will Show Class

 




Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter has backed team-mate Niko Kranjcar to show what he is capable of this season, especially as the Croatian is always turning on the style in training.

Kranjcar suffered a cruciate ligament injury in October last year and as a result missed the remainder of the campaign for Rangers.




The former Tottenham Hotspur schemer is fit again and pushing to break back into the team on a regular basis at Ibrox, having clocked up just 176 minutes in the Scottish Premiership so far this term.

Rossiter, who has struggled with his own fair share of injury problems at Rangers, sees Kranjcar at close quarters in training and is firmly convinced about his talent.
 


And he backed the midfielder to reproduce his brilliance in game situations over the course of the campaign.

"It was a disappointing year last year for him with the injury", Rossiter said on Rangers TV.

"But I think he's going to show everyone what he can do this year because he shows everyone in training every single day.

"I'm looking forward to playing with him", the midfielder added.

Rossiter, 20, has played only nine minutes of football in the Premiership for Rangers this season and is currently out of action with a calf injury.
 