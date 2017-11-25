He’s Such A Stronger Player Now – Leeds United Star’s Development Hailed By Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Liam Cooper has grown into a "proper centre half" at Leeds United and is playing a key leadership role, former Whites forward Noel Whelan believes.



The defender has had to cope with his fair share of critics since joining Leeds from Chesterfield in 2014, but he has been handed the captain's armband by head coach Thomas Christiansen this season.











He lined up alongside Pontus Jansson in the heart of the Leeds defence against Barnsley on Saturday and played his part in a 2-0 win at Oakwell.



Whelan thinks Cooper has improved and all his abilities were on display in the Championship clash as he helped guide the Whites to all three points.





" He led by example and he's such a stronger player now", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"We're seeing a proper centre half out there, a leader of the team, winning all his headers, anticipating the first touch of the striker, getting in front of him, holding the ball, all the blocks he made and a calm and composed head when mistakes were made by Leeds United players in our own area."



Leeds moved up to eighth spot in the Championship table with their win at Oakwell and are next in action on Friday night when they welcome Aston Villa, who are fourth, to Elland Road.



The Whites then head to the capital to play QPR at Loftus Road.

