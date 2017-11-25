He’s Very, Very Clever, He’s The Man – Leeds United Legend Salutes Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has hailed Samu Saiz after his star showing against Barnsley in a 2-0 win at Oakwell on Saturday.



The Spaniard opened the scoring against Barnsley in the 23rd minute, before Ezgjan Alioski left the hosts reeling by adding to the visitors' advantage before the half time break.











The win moved Leeds up to eighth spot in the Championship table and Gray was hugely impressed with Saiz, who he dubbed "the man".



Gray feels that Saiz has adapted to the demands of the Championship and is very clever in the way he competes and uses his body, despite being just five foot eight inches.





" Samuel Saiz is the man. He gets us going", Gray said on LUTV.

"What I like about him now, I think he's realised he has to be strong.



"He is battling with defenders and he's good at holding balls up.



"He is very, very clever. Although he not the tallest, he's very clever, just nudging defenders off the ball when it's up in the air and just giving himself a chance to get on it and control the ball and bring people into the game", the Leeds legend added.



Saiz has already established himself as a firm fan favourite at Elland Road and is widely viewed as the best piece of business the Whites did in the summer transfer window.



Leeds beat off competition from a number of La Liga clubs to land Saiz from Segunda Division outfit Huesca.

