06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/11/2017 - 14:01 GMT

Heung-Min Son Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs West Brom Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Brom
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have named their side and substitutes to host West Brom at Wembley in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

Mauricio Pochettino's team are meeting a manager-less side after the Baggies' decision to sack Tony Pulis; Gary Megson has been placed in temporary charge at the Hawthorns and will be aiming for his side to cause a shock today.




Spurs are without Toby Alderweireld and Victor Wanyama.

Pochettino has Hugo Lloris in goal, while in defence he puts his trust in Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen as the back two, with Kieran Trippier and Ben Davies as full-backs. Eric Dier starts, as do Harry Winks and Heung-Min Son. Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli support Harry Kane.

If the Tottenham boss needs to make any changes during the game against West Brom then he can look to his bench and turn to Serge Aurier, with Fernando Llorente another option.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs West Brom

Lloris (C), Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Winks, Son, Eriksen, Alli, Kane 

Substitutes: Vorm, Aurier, Foyth, Walker-Peters, Dembele, Sissoko, Llorente
 