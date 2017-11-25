Jordan Henderson Isn’t Inspiring Liverpool Team-Mates – Ian Wright

Follow @insidefutbol





Ian Wright feels Jordan Henderson has not been playing well enough to help his Liverpool team-mates as captain and lead by example.



Henderson’s form has been up and down and many still feel that he is not good enough to become a midfield general for Jurgen Klopp in his Liverpool side.











Captain of the club, the midfielder has been struggling for form and consistency since he returned from an injury earlier in the season and Wright admits that Henderson’s performances are also having an effect on the rest of the Liverpool side.



The former Arsenal striker believes Liverpool are a team who are seriously lacking in leadership at the moment and it is being compounded by the fact that the club captain is not doing enough to lead by example.





Wright does not believe Henderson has been playing well enough to inspire his team-mates on the pitch to give extra when needed.

The Arsenal legend said on the Premier League Today programme when talking about Henderson’s form: “I saw him play the other week and he had a poor game.



“He’s had a couple of really poor games.



"Even if he is playing at the back he’s not quite doing that job well enough and when he is playing further forward he has been losing the ball.



“He’s not leading by example in a team that need leadership and their captain at the moment is not showing up.



“He is not playing well enough to inspire his team and get them playing at a level where they can compete.”

