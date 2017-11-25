XRegister
06 October 2016

25/11/2017 - 19:46 GMT

Jose Mourinho Rolls Out Red Coaching Carpet For Michael Carrick

 




Jose Mourinho admits that he and Manchester United are waiting with opens arms to induct Michael Carrick into his coaching staff, but the midfielder wants to play at least until the end of the season.

The Manchester United club captain has made just one appearance this season in the EFL Cup and has been out of action for a while, which the midfielder revealed earlier this week was due to a minor cardiac problem.




Carrick has said that he has been building up his fitness and is preparing to return to the first team squad as soon as possible, but it is still unclear whether the 36-year-old will extend his playing career beyond the end of the season.

A place in Mourinho’s backroom staff has been mooted as an option for the midfielder and the Manchester United manager stressed that the player knows he is most welcome to join his coaching team.
 


He also revealed that Manchester United want to retain the midfielder as a coach but stressed that for the moment Carrick wants to play until at least at the end of the season.  

Mourinho told reporters after today’s 1-0 win over Brighton when asked about a possible coaching role for Carrick: "He knows my coaching staff has a chair for him when he wants it.

“I want it, the board wants it. The owner wants it.

“He wants to be a player until the end of the season."

Carrick has been at Manchester United since joining the club in 2006 from Tottenham and has five Premier League titles and a Champions League to his name.
 