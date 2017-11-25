Liverpool Linked Winger Explains Agreeing Serie A Club Stay

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool linked winger Federico Chiesa has revealed his ambition to win a trophy with La Viola after agreeing a new contract with the club.



A product of the Fiorentina academy, the winger has been earning rave reviews from observers and has also established himself in the first team this season.











He has been on the radar of a several clubs, with Liverpool, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain believed to be keeping tabs on him, but Fiorentina have managed to tie him down to a new five-year contract.



And Chiesa admits that he wanted to repay the faith Fiorentina have shown in him for more than a decade by signing a new deal with the Serie A club.





Chiesa is also keen emulate his father, former Fiorentina and Italy striker Enrico Chiesa, and win a trophy with La Viola.

The winger told Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “I have agreed to renew because Fiorentina have invested a lot in me in the last ten years and the project is interesting.



“My dad has lifted a trophy in this shirt and I would like to do the same.”



Chiesa is also a regular for Italy Under-21s and is expected to break into the senior squad soon.

