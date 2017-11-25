Liverpool Will Just Fall Apart – Ian Wright Says Reds Can’t Stand Pressure Cooker

Follow @insidefutbol





Ian Wright believes Liverpool are far away from being Premier League contenders as their players are not strong enough to handle the pressure of a title chase.



Liverpool are already fifth in the table, 12 points behind league leaders Manchester City at the moment and not many are backing them to have any tangible say in the title race this season.











While at home the Reds have been reasonably robust defensively, away from home it has been a different story and their defenders have struggled to keep clean sheets on the road.



Wright believes their defensive frailties are keeping them out of the contenders list for the Premier League, but it is the mentality of their players when put under pressure which is the bigger problem.





The former Gunner feels the Liverpool players crumble too easily when the heat is on them.

Wright said on the Premier League Today programme when asked how far Liverpool are from being serious title challengers: “They are quite away for me. I don’t think they are anywhere near it.



“They can’t keep clean sheets, they can’t defend really well and when they are under pressure, they have players who are making too many mistakes.



“When you get further down into the season, where the pressure really builds, they’ll just fall apart.”



Liverpool will host Chelsea in a big Premier League clash at Anfield later today.

