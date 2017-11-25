Manchester United Youngsters Learnt This Important Lesson From Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Ian Wright

Follow @insidefutbol





Ian Wright feels Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s return from a serious knee injury at his age is also a huge lesson to learn for the young players at Manchester United.



Manchester United re-signed the veteran striker last summer despite him suffering a serious knee injury, which many felt could end his career in football.











However, the Swede managed to recover in around seven months and return to the pitch for the Red Devils against Newcastle United last weekend as a second half substitute.



Jose Mourinho has talked about the importance of Ibrahimovic’s presence in his squad and inside the dressing room and what it does for the young players on his watch.





But Wright feels there is something to learn from the veteran forward for the young players even while he was injured as Ibrahimovic is an example of how players should conduct themselves when recovering from a serious setback.

The former Gunner said on the Premier League Today programme when asked about Ibrahimovic’s influence: “The way he came back from the injury and the way he probably worked – that in itself will be something for the young players to see how he conduct yourself during an injury and get yourself back.



“It’s vitally important that they see those things.



“It’s no surprise for me that Manchester United signed him again.”



Mourinho has insisted that Ibrahimovic is still not ready to start but will continue to be part of the squad in the upcoming games.

