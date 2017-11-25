Now Paul Pogba Understands Weight of Manchester United Shirt – Former France Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Robert Pires believes Paul Pogba has realised the importance of being consistent while playing for a club of Manchester United’s stature.



Pogba was out for close to two months with a hamstring injury for the Red Devils and Jose Mourinho did concede that the Frenchman’s absence affected his team’s football.











The midfield maestro returned to action against Newcastle United in grand style, scoring and assisting a goal and pointing out the difference he makes to the Manchester United team.



Pires believes his compatriot is finally realising that he needs to be consistent and prove it in every game while playing for a club of Manchester United’s size.





And he feels that Pogba’s strong mentality has allowed him to become a huge influence for both club and county.

Pires said on the Premier League Today programme when talking about the Manchester United midfielder: “He is a great player with good quality, but he knows that he needs to prove in every game.



“It’s difficult to be consistent in the Premier League especially when you have Manchester United’s shirt on your shoulder and he understands that.



“In his mind he is very strong that’s why he is having an influence for both Manchester United and France and it's very important.”



The Frenchman is expected to start again when Manchester United host Brighton at Old Trafford today in the Premier League.

