XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/11/2017 - 12:33 GMT

Now Paul Pogba Understands Weight of Manchester United Shirt – Former France Star

 




Robert Pires believes Paul Pogba has realised the importance of being consistent while playing for a club of Manchester United’s stature.

Pogba was out for close to two months with a hamstring injury for the Red Devils and Jose Mourinho did concede that the Frenchman’s absence affected his team’s football.




The midfield maestro returned to action against Newcastle United in grand style, scoring and assisting a goal and pointing out the difference he makes to the Manchester United team.

Pires believes his compatriot is finally realising that he needs to be consistent and prove it in every game while playing for a club of Manchester United’s size.
 


And he feels that Pogba’s strong mentality has allowed him to become a huge influence for both club and county.  

Pires said on the Premier League Today programme when talking about the Manchester United midfielder: “He is a great player with good quality, but he knows that he needs to prove in every game.

“It’s difficult to be consistent in the Premier League especially when you have Manchester United’s shirt on your shoulder and he understands that.

“In his mind he is very strong that’s why he is having an influence for both Manchester United and France and it's very important.”

The Frenchman is expected to start again when Manchester United host Brighton at Old Trafford today in the Premier League.
 