Our Effort Was Massive – Mauricio Pochettino Bemoans Spurs Dropping Points

Mauricio Pochettino admits that conceding the early goal against West Brom at Wembley cost his Tottenham Hotspur side the points, after they played out a 1-1 draw with the Baggies.



The Tottenham defence were caught napping when Jake Livermore played in Salomon Rondon, who shrugged off the challenge from Davinson Sanchez to slot past Hugo Lloris in the fifth minute.











Under caretaker manager Gary Megson, the Baggies showed fight and defended resolutely as they continued to stop Tottenham from creating any goal scoring opportunities.



But Tottenham amped up the pressure in the final quarter of the game and were rewarded when Harry Kane tapped in a Dele Alli cross to rescue a point for the home side.





Pochettino could not find fault in Tottenham’s efforts, but admits that conceding the early goal turned out to be the key as West Brom found it easier to defend deep and make it difficult for the creative players Spurs possess.

The Tottenham boss is disappointed to drop two more points as they are now ten points behind Manchester City, who play Huddersfield Town on Sunday.



Pochettino told the BBC’s Match of the Day programme: "I think we are disappointed because the effort from us was massive, but we conceded the goal so early in the game, and they had the belief to play deep, so it was hard for us to move the ball.



"In the last 15 minutes we increased our level and created a lot of chance to score but we weren't clinical, it is always difficult in the Premier League when you concede a goal so early, it changes the way the team wants to play.



“We took a lot of risks trying to score and we didn't concede many chances, they had the chance when they scored and one in the second half.



"The result is 1-1 and I'm disappointed because we lose two points.



“Now, we need to look forward now and try to win the next game.”



Tottenham return to league action with an away trip to Leicester City on Tuesday night.

