06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/11/2017 - 21:02 GMT

Questions Being Asked Over If Mark Hughes Is Right Man For Stoke City – Leon Osman

 




Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman has questioned whether Mark Hughes is the right man to take Stoke City forward.

Stoke conceded in injury time at Selhurst Park on Saturday to go down to a 2-1 defeat against the Premier League's bottom club, Crystal Palace, and now the Potters sit in 15th and just three points above the drop zone.




The Potters have won just one of their last six Premier League matches and face Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in their next three games, along with a crunch clash against struggling Swansea City.

Osman thinks Stoke are on the slide and questioned whether Hughes is the right man to guide them back up the table.
 


"Stoke are starting to add a bit of pressure onto Mark Hughes now", Osman said on the BBC's Final Score programme.

"They are drifting down the table and they've just gone to the bottom team and lost.

"You just start to ask a few questions as to whether Mark Hughes is the right man for the job moving forward", he added.

Stoke appointed Hughes in 2013 and he led the Potters to a finish of 13th in the Premier League last term, with 44 points from their 38 games.
 