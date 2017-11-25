Rangers Legend Bemoans Lack of Leadership On and Off Pitch

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers manager Ally McCoist admits that there is a chronic lack of leadership both on and off the pitch at the Glasgow giants.



Rangers slipped to another embarrassing 2-1 defeat to bottom placed Dundee on Friday night and it was their second loss on the trot following their defeat against Hamilton last weekend.











Caretaker manager Graeme Murty had some credit for steadying the ship before the two defeats, but the calls for the Rangers board to act and appoint a new manager soon have only increased since the Dens Park debacle.



McCoist is aghast at the way the things are being run at Rangers both on and off the pitch and admits the lack of leadership at the club is clear as daylight.





The former Gers boss also believes some of the players are not giving their all at the moment and are not pulling up their socks for their team-mates at Rangers.

McCoist explained on BT Sport: "Rangers need leadership both on and off the park and they have neither at the moment.



“The club’s in a distressing state and obviously it’s a club that is very close to my heart and I take no pleasure in saying it.



“But when you look at the team and what’s happening off the park, do [Eduardo] Herrera, [Daniel] Candeias, [Carlos] Pena want to be there? I am not so sure.”



The Rangers board have taken flak for their slow managerial search since sacking Pedro Caixinha last month.

