06 October 2016

25 August 2015

25/11/2017 - 16:32 GMT

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Liverpool have named their starting side and substitutes to play host to Premier League champions Chelsea in a clash at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side surrendered a three-goal lead in midweek as they drew 3-3 in Spain with Sevilla in the Champions League and the Reds boss will want his men to show no mental scars against the Blues.




Klopp goes with Belgian Simon Mignolet in goal.

At the back, the German boss selects Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan as the central two, while Joe Gomez and Alberto Moreno are full-backs. James Milner slots into midfield with Jordan Henderson, while there is a start for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge all play.

If Klopp wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where he has Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino as options. Dejan Lovren is out injured.

 


Liverpool Team vs Chelsea

Mignolet, Gomez, Matip, Klavan, Moreno, Henderson, Milner, Coutinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Sturridge 

Substitutes: Karius, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Mane, Lallana, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold
 