This Is Why Chelsea Are Right Team For Alvaro Morata – Robert Pires

Follow @insidefutbol





Robert Pires feels the relationship that Alvaro Morata shares with Cesc Fabregas and Eden Hazard on the pitch makes Chelsea the right kind of team for him.



Morata joined Chelsea last summer from Real Madrid in a big money move and has done more than his fair share to make sure the Blues are not missing Diego Costa this season.











The Spaniard has already netted eight Premier League goals in eleven appearances and has established a telepathic creative connection with Hazard on the pitch.



With Fabregas pulling the strings from the middle of the park, Pires is not surprised that Morata has been a success story for the Premier League champions so far this season.





The former Gunner feels the relationship between the creative trio has been key for Chelsea this season and that also make them the right team for a player of Morata’s qualities.

Pires said on the Premier League Today programme when asked about Morata’s start at Chelsea: “I am not surprised as I know him. When he used to play for Madrid he was very good.



“He is very good, he is a competitive striker and I think Chelsea are the team for him.”



The Frenchman, who played in La Liga for Villarreal between 2006 and 2010, continued: “He plays with Cesc Fabregas and Cesc is very good and everyone knows Eden Hazard.



“The feeling between some players, especially Morata, Hazard and Fabregas, is very important.”

