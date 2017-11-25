Top Four Finish Would Be Boost For Tottenham Hotspur Feels Ex-England International

Follow @insidefutbol





Former England defender Chris Powell believes if Tottenham Hotspur can finish in the Premier League's top four this season it would be a boost given they are having to cope with playing at Wembley.



Spurs are playing their home games at the national stadium this term as a new ground is built next to their White Hart Lane home.











Mauricio Pochettino's men have been inconsistent at Wembley in the Premier League and dropped two points on Saturday when they could only play out a 1-1 draw against struggling West Brom.



Powell, a self-confessed Spurs fan, admits that Tottenham are not having things their own way at Wembley, but insists it was always going to be tough playing away from White Hart Lane.





As such he thinks a top four finish would be something for Tottenham to be pleased with.

"You knew this season was going to be tougher for them in respect to the Premier League and also a lot of teams are sitting deep [at Wembley], problems against Swansea, Burnley and now West Brom", Powell said on the BBC's Final Score programme.



"They had no such problems against Liverpool, they just beat Bournemouth. So the games at home haven't been too easy for them.



"They've been better away from home and they've been very, very good in the Champions League because they've been the side defending deep and countering.



"I just think fourth, top four, would be a real lift with moving out of White Hart Lane, and then going back there next season they have to get used to the surroundings there again as we've seen with lots of teams that move to a new stadium", the 48-year-old added.



Tottenham are next in action on Tuesday night when they travel to Leicester City, while next weekend a trip to Vicarage Road to play Marco Silva's Watford is on the agenda.

